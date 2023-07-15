‘Surya Vihar’ getting new identity as Cuttack’s first smart colony

Cuttack: The Surya Vihar in Link road area of Cuttack city is getting a new identity as the Silver city’s first Smart Colony. People who are visiting this colony are reportedly giving very positive review about the people and surrounding of the colony.

As per reports one can see that neither beetle spitting stains nor gutkha spilled on the road. No waste paper or garbage can be seen anywhere. No one here has the habit of standing on the balcony and throwing garbage on the street. Beautiful traditional paintings adorn the walls of every house. This Surya Vihar is now going to get a new identity as the first smart colony of Cuttack city. Residents of Surya Vihar have become an example for other regions.

People who have visited this colony are of the opinion that the area has some unique feel. People who come here come back with a different feeling. This view of Surya Bihar Sahi in Cuttack Link Road area has now created a beautiful landscape.

There is a lot of talk in the city about this area under Ward No. 45 of the Cuttack Met Corporation. Surya Vihar has taken many steps ahead of other Sahi in the field of sanitation, roads and lighting. What has become possible is due to the will power and unity of the more than 60 families living here. However, the happiest thing is that now the city residents have called it a smart colony.

The total expenditure for the construction of this smart colony is more than 50 lakh rupees. Some have come from MLA funds and some have come from the Mukta Yojana Scheme. A welcome gate has been constructed at the entrance of the colony. The road is made by scattering concrete blocks. LED lights along with high mask lights have been installed at various places in the colony. No one is throwing garbage here and there or throwing food items here and there. The reason why stray dogs are not seen in this area. The residents of the area are very conscious not only about cleanliness, but also about safety. They have installed CC TV cameras in front of their houses. Residents of the area say that they no longer have to go out for morning and evening trips.

In terms of environment, social attitude, cleanliness, etc., all this is possible only because of will power and positive mindset. We hope that other sahis of this Cuttack city will also shine like Sunbihar in the coming days.