Surya Narayan Patra’s eyes donated by family, last rites to be conducted in Digapahandi

Bhubaneswar: Former Speaker of Odisha Assembly Surya Narayan Patra passed away on Saturday. Following his demise, it has been found that his family has decided to donate his eyes.

Surya Narayan Patra was 75 years old at the time of his demise. He had reportedly been unwell for an extended period of time. He breathed his last at 7:31 in the evening yesterday.

Prior to his death, Surya Narayan Patra had informed of his wish to donate his eyes after death. Adhering to the same, his eldest son, Biplab Patra, affirmed of donating one of his eyes to LV Prasad Eye Institute in Bhubaneswar.

He was a prominent figure of the BJD party and had also served as an MLA for the Digapahandi constituency. He had also been elected a legislator for the Odisha Legislative Assembly seven times.

He was first elected as an MLA representing the Gajapati district in the year 1990. Subsequently, he was elected as an MLA for Mohana constituency in the years 1995, 2000, and 2004. Later, he was elected as MLA for Digapahandi in 2009, 2014, and 2019. His contributions to the political landscape made him a well-known and respected figure in Odisha.

His mortal remains have been kept at his residence in Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar for public to pay their last respects. His final rites will be conducted as per his family traditions.

The loss has been mourned by several prominent figures including President Droupadi Murmu, CM Naveen Patnaik, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As per reports, CM Naveen Patnaik is expected to pay his last respects to Surya Narayan Patra. Following which, his remains will be taken to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Lok Seva Bhawan, and then to the Sankha Bhawan. Following which, his mortal remains will be carried to Digapahandi for the final rituals.