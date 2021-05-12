Malkangiri: Malkangiri SP has appealed Maoists to surrender. He has assured that the ultras will be given with full Covid 19 treatment if they would surrender.

It is to be noted that a number of Maoists have lost life in the last few days due to Covid 19 in Dantewada of Chhattisgarh in Odisha boarder.

As per reports, Malkangiri SP Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari appealed to Maoists that there will not be any case if they would surrender. Security personnel have kept vigil on the Mao prone areas of the district. Security has been beefed up to ascertain that no Maoist can enter any village.

Yesterday more than ten Maoists died of Covid 19 in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. Besides, 15 to 20 ultras are said to be critical due to Covid. A letter recovered from a Maoist camp revealed it, said Chhattisgarh Police.

It has been learnt that the deceased Maoists are from South Bastar district and from Darabha division. The letter had been recovered from a Maoist camp when security personnel devastated the same in Palnar forest under Bijapur district. The letter says, the disease is rapidly spreading and the seniors are getting critical. The letter also has names of the killed and critical Maoists.