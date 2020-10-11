Rare Brahma Kamal Flower Bloom In Uttarakhand's Snow-Clad Chamoli

The effect of the lockdown of the Corona period is also seen on Brahma Kamal, which is called the King of the Himalayan flowers. Brahma Kamal, which is a rare flower known to bloom only after sunset and just once a year, has been spotted in the higher reaches of the Himalayas in Uttarakhand.

The photos and videos that have come out are from Chamoli in Uttarakhand where many Brahma Kamal seen blooming together in this month. This has surprised everyone including the experts as the right time for the blooming of the flower is from July to August. It is believed that this may have happened due to less tourist reach and less pollution.

Brahma Kamal blooms in two hours

Brahma Kamal, which is named after God Brahma, is special because it blooms only in a night of the year. At the same time, it is also found only in the high places of the Himalayas of Uttarakhand. It takes two hours for the Brahma Kamal to bloom completely. The rare Brahma Kamal blossoms up to 8 inches and remains for a few hours only. It is considered a symbol of good luck and prosperity.

It is also a wonderful thing that every time, where Brahma Kamal was found in areas with a height of 3500-4800 meters, this time it has also been seen in areas with a height of 3000 meters.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Tibetan use the Brahma Kamal to make medicines and things related to Ayurveda. People of Uttarakhand also use it to heal some kind of wound.