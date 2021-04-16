Surge In COVID-19 Cases: Odisha Urges Centre To Cancel Special Trains Between Odisha & Chhattisgarh For 15 Days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday requested Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla requesting him to suspend passenger train services between Odisha and Chhattisgarh in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring State and adjacent districts of Odisha.

Mahapatra, in a letter to Bhalla, said that the special passenger train services introduced between the two states need to be cancelled at least for 15 days with an aim to check the rising number of COVID cases.

Also Read: Khordha Reports The Highest Covid-19 Cases In Odisha Today

Currently, 18 Special trains are reportedly running between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.