Suresh Mahapatra appointed OERC Chairperson

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today appointed outgoing Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra as the Chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

According to a notification released by the Energy Department of the State government, Suresh Mahapatra, whose tenure as Chief Secretary is ending on February 28,2023 will join as the Chairperson of OERC with effect from the date he assumes the office.

“In exercise of the power conferred under Sub-section 5 of Section 82 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (No. 36 of 2003) the State Government is pleased to appoint Sri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, IAS, Chief Secretary & Chief Development Commissioner, Govt. of Odisha as Chairperson, Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) with effect from the date he assumes the Office,” the notification read.

It is to be noted that Mahapatra, a 1986-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the Chief Secretary on December 25, 2020. He had succeeded Asit Kumar Tripathy. However, his tenure of services was extended twice six months each after his retirement in 2022.