Bhubaneswar: The state government on Friday appointed IAS Suresh Chandra Mohapatra as the new chief secretary of Odisha.

Mohapatra, a 1986 batch IAS officer will succeed Asit KumarTripathy.

The Government also appointed him as the Chief Development Commissioner of Odisha.

Prior to his appointment as Chief Secretary, Mohapatra was serving as the Development Commissioner and also working as the Chairperson of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri.

IAS Asit Kumar Tripathy, who is currently serving as Chief Secretary of Odisha has been appointed as Chairman of Western Odisha Development Council. He will also be the Principal Advisor to Chief Minister on Regional Development, Tourism, Agribusiness and Industry.

IAS Pradeep Kumar Jena, who is serving as the Additional Chief Secretary in Revenue & Disaster Management Department and the Special Relief Commissioner, has been appointed as Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha .