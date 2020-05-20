Nayagarh: A youth who returned from Surat reportedly died in a quarantine centre in this district of Odisha. He was lodged in the quarantine centre in Bahadjhola panchayat under Nuagan block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaja Behera (31).

As per reports, after returning from Surat two days back he was admitted to the quarantine centre in Bahadjhola panchayat. On Wednesday morning he fell unconscious following chest pain when he was brushing teeth.

He was rushed to Nayagarh DHH in an Ambulance where the doctor there declared him brought dead.