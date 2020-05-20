Youth dies in quarantine centre in Nayagarh of Odisha

Surat returnee youth dies at quarantine centre in Odisha’s Nayagarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nayagarh: A youth who returned from Surat reportedly died in a quarantine centre in this district of Odisha. He was lodged in the quarantine centre in Bahadjhola panchayat under Nuagan block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaja Behera (31).

As per reports, after returning from Surat two days back he was admitted to the quarantine centre in Bahadjhola panchayat. On Wednesday morning he fell unconscious following chest pain when he was brushing teeth.

He was rushed to Nayagarh DHH in an Ambulance where the doctor there declared him brought dead.

You might also like
State

Govt launches scheme for 100 % solarisation of Sun temple, Konark town

State

Betel Leaf Plantation Destroyed As Cyclone Amphan Hits Odisha

State

Kalahandi reports 11 new COVID-19 positive cases; Tally in Odisha moves to 1054

State

Man killed, his nephew critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Angul

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.