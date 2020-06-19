Puri: Hours after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict about the upcoming world famous Ratha Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati said that the apex court’s order and decision of the Odisha government to abide by the same during the Coronavirus crisis is welcomable.

The Puri Shankaracharya further said that decision for the alternate means for the observance of the rituals will be decided during a meeting of the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and servitors which is slated to be held later today.

He also expected that Odisha Law Minister and Secretary would remain present during the meeting.

What can be done with the already constructed chariots will also be decided during the meeting, he added.

Notably, the SC, in a historic judgment, stalled Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra on Thursday in the wake of Covid19 pandemic.

Urging people across the world, Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb had said that everyone has to obey the court’s verdict. “Mahaprabhu’s devotees across the world will feel sad. But everyone has to obey the SC verdict. It’s mandatory to obey,” he said.

“A meeting of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee will be held soon. As the cart festival cannot be conducted outside, we will seek suggestion of Shankaracharya on feasibility of conducting rituals inside Srimandir premises,” Gajapati Maharaj added.

The State Cabinet also later in the day, during an important meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, decided to abide by the Supreme Court’s order to cancel the Rath Yatra for this year.