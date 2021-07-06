Supreme Court refuses to allow Rath Yatra across Odisha, except Puri

Puri: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed all the petitions seeking permission to celebrate Rath Yatra in other parts of Odisha this year as the state still battles with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy was hearing a writ petition filed by Odisha Vikas Parishad.

The full court dismissed all the petitions and the Chief Justice said “I also feel bad but we can’t do anything about it. Hope god will allow next Rath Yatra.”

CJI added that he also wished to go to Puri for the Rath Yatra however, given the public health situation in the country, he has decided to worship at home.

“I also want to go to Puri since last 1.5 years but I don’t. I worship at home,” he further added.

“These are extraordinary times in which not just Odisha but the entire country is barely recovering from the second wave of the deadly Covid pandemic. The measures and precautions taken by the State of Odisha have to be viewed in the said context. Consequently, this Court is not inclined to entertain any of the prayers in any of the above writ petitions, praying for permission to hold their respective Rath yatras/festivals on parity with the temple of Lord Jagannath at Puri,” the court stated.