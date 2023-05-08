Supreme Court disposes Puri Srimandir reforms case

New Delhi: Supreme Court today disposed all cases related to the Puri Srimandir (Jagannath Temple) reforms after five years and 26 sittings.

Advertisement

One Mrinalini Padhi had moved the apex court seeking direction for better management of affairs at the Puri-based Jagannath Temple and opening up of the Ratna Bhandar (treasury). However, the apex court closed the case after the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) filed all affidavit sought by the court.

“If anybody is of the opinion or view that any of the directions issued by this court are not complied with, application should be moved to the High Court, which should monitor the implementation of the directions,” the apex court said in its ruling before disposing of the petition.

The court further said that anyone can move to High Court if he/she feels something wrong regarding the management of the temple.

It is to be noted here that the National Monuments Authority (NMA) on May 4 granted NOC (non-objection certificate) for construction of Shree Jagannath public building in the regulated zone, informs Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Rajnan Kumar Das.

In a letter to the SJTA chief administrator, Mansha Bagai, the Under Secretary of NMA, said, “I am directed to refer to your letter No: C.A/11/2023/4412 O.L.L & C, DT dated 07.04.2023 on the subjected cited above, and to enclose herewith the recommendation of the National Monuments Authority given in its 389th meeting held on 25th April 2023, for grant of permission for construction of Public building (Shree Jagannath Temple Administration Office) at Plot No.323, 325,326,327, 328 of Khata No. 298/35 Plot 322 of Khata No. 307 and Plot No.321 of Khata No 332, Mouza-Puri Sahara, Chudanga Sahi, Unit-18, Tahasil-Puri, Dist-Puri: in the regulated area of the “Shree Jagannath Temple,” Odisha declared as monument of national importance under Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.”