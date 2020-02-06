Supply Inspector Caught In Vigilance Net in Khordha, Odisha

Khordha: Tightening the noose around the necks of the corrupt officials, Vigilance sleuths today caught red handed a supply inspector in Khordha district on the charge of taking a bribe of Rs. 20,000.

The accused supply officer has been identified as Marshalin Padhihari.

As per reports, a dealer of Palla area Ambika Prasad Das collected Rs. 20,000 from 16 PDS dealers and when he was handing over it to the supply inspector the Vigilance officers caught her red handed.

It was a combined operation by the Vigilance teams of Khordha, Nayagarh and Bhubaneswar. The anti-corruption officials arrested the officer and seized the money from her.

It has been learnt that she used to receive money from the dealers for passing the bill to issue kerosene in the PDS system, every month. A raid by the anti-corruption sleuths at her house at Dumuduma in Bhubaneswar is underway, the vigilance team intimated.