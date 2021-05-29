Sonepur: In another instance of blind belief in the State, a woman waited for her dead son to revive from death in Subarnapur district of Odisha on Saturday. By the time the news was written, it was already 18 hours passed following death of the kid, but her mother was waiting for him to revive.

While several cases of killing due to suspicion of sorcery and branding of children have been reported in the State earlier, a happening in Subarnapur district on Saturday has drawn media attention.

As per reports, the 10-month-old son of Nabaghana Karmi of Narayanpur under Subernapur Sadar block fell sick of dysentery. Hence, his parents took him to VIMSAR in Burla of Sambalpur for treatment. However, the doctors there declared him dead.

Yet, his parents took help of a Godman who allegedly assured them that the child will revive from death. He reportedly asked to wait till 7 pm when the son will revive from death. He asked the parents to apply turmeric and sandal wood paste on his body and wait for his revival.

By the time the news was written, the parents of the dead child were waiting for the revival of their son.