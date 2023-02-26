Superstition in Odisha, youths get human heads from graveyard!

Soro: In a shocking incident of superstition in Odisha, two youths were beaten up by locals in Soro of Balasore in Odisha on Sunday.

The youths were involved with a Tantrik and were getting human heads from the graveyard in the village and giving it to him.

According t0 reports, the daughter of Narendra Keshi of Aruhabad village of Balasore district was not keeping well since a long time. They then consulted a tantrik. The tantrik went to Narendra’s house, he said that there was a ghost in the house.

The tantrik then told him that he needed a human head to worship it, Narendra sought the help of his friend Dasarath Mahali from his village. Narendra got the information that a dead body of a person was buried in Panchubisa under a Banyan tree.

It is worth mentioning that two youths reached the graveyard late last night, they dug out the dead body from the 8 feet hole and brought the head of the dead body. The locals saw the act and immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, the Gopalpur police station rushed to the graveyard and rescued Narendra and Dasarath from the clutches of the people and started investigation into the matter.