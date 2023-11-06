Superstition in Odisha, sorcerer critical while rescuing woman from snakebite

Anandapur: In yet another instance of superstition in Odisha, a sorcerer is allegedly critical while trying to revive a woman from a snakebite in Keonjhar district said reports on Monday.

Yet another example of how humans have over-relied on magic, defying medical treatment despite regular awareness. After a woman was bitten by a poisonous snake, the family took her to a sorcerer in the village to get rid of the poison. After the poison was removed, the sorcerer became serious. Finally he was admitted to Anandpur Medical Centre.

It has been reported that Jhunurani, the wife of Suryamani Behera, was bitten by a poisonous snake in Jhanjhana village under Soso police station in Anandpur sub-division in Keonjhar district.

After the incident, the family believed that the goddess has appeared in the body of Minati Dehuri of the village and said that she will shake the poison of Jhunurani. Minati went to Suryamani’s home and put her mouth on the place where the snake had bitten Jhunurani and started drawing the poison.

After some time, Junurani’s condition became critical and her family brought her to Anandpur Medical Center. There the doctor declared her dead. On the other hand, Minati Dehuri’s health condition also became serious. She has also been admitted to Anandpur Medical Center and is undergoing treatment.

Such superstition in Odisha needs to be removed from the roots. People should be made aware of the demerits of superstitious beliefs and witchcraft.