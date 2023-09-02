Superstition in Odisha: Family conducts ritual to bring back child from dead in Jaleswar

Jaleswar: Superstition in Odisha exists even today, a family in Balasore district was seen conducting a ritual to bring back their dead child to life.

The family members prayed to the ruling deity of the village to bring back their dead child to life. The video of the entire act has now gone viral on social media.

Such a rare incident has happened in Jharpimpal village in Jaleswar tehsil under Jalaswar police limits of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to information, the 14-year-old son of Tripan Sukpat of Jharpimpal village went to take a bath in a pond near his house yesterday. But after bathing he did not return home.

After searching for his brother everywhere he was seen floating in the pond, the villagers came and rescued him and first took him to the Baliapal community health center. But there the doctor declared him brought dead.

The said people blocked the road for some time demanding compensation after it was found that the banks of the pond was electrocuted and the minor died.

However, at this time, a person from the village said that the dead son would be saved if the family prayed to the ruling deity (Thakurani) of the village. The video of the entire ritual is now going viral on social media.

However, after the puja, the dead son was not brought back to life and the family members took him to Jalaswar GK Bhatt Hospital. Even there the doctor pronounced him dead.

As a result, the family returned home in despair, holding the dead son. However, in today’s age of science, the incident of worshiping the goddess to save the life of a dead child has become a topic of discussion in the entire region.