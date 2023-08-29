Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Superstition in Odisha, elderly man branded with hot iron rod

In a shocking case of superstition in Odisha, an elderly man was branded with a hot iron rod on Tuesday and is critical. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Superstition in Odisha
Photo Credit: New Indian Express

Mohana: In a shocking case of superstition in Odisha, an elderly man was branded with a hot iron rod on Tuesday and is critical.

According to information, 53-year-old Junesh Kandha of Sindaba village was ill for a long time due to an unknown disease. He ate various kinds of herbs from a local quack to recover, but in vain.

But after that he later became more ill. Later the quack said that he would become completely fine if he would be branded with a hot iron rod. Later, his condition became critical.

After knowing this entire incident, Sarpanch Regina Pradhan admitted him to the Mohana Hospital. After the test, Junesh was diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB).

But as his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, said reliable reports.

Even after repeated awareness camps and training programs, the faith and belief of people on superstition is yet to be ameliorated.

You might also like

3 Odisha government employees convicted in a day for bribery

Drowning of 2 minors in Banshadhara river in Odisha, body of 1 found

Shocking! Man kills brother in Bhanjanagar of Odisha

Odisha: Sevayats fight in Lingaraj temple, daily rituals suspended

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans