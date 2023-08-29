Superstition in Odisha, elderly man branded with hot iron rod

Mohana: In a shocking case of superstition in Odisha, an elderly man was branded with a hot iron rod on Tuesday and is critical.

According to information, 53-year-old Junesh Kandha of Sindaba village was ill for a long time due to an unknown disease. He ate various kinds of herbs from a local quack to recover, but in vain.

But after that he later became more ill. Later the quack said that he would become completely fine if he would be branded with a hot iron rod. Later, his condition became critical.

After knowing this entire incident, Sarpanch Regina Pradhan admitted him to the Mohana Hospital. After the test, Junesh was diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB).

But as his condition deteriorated, he was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, said reliable reports.

Even after repeated awareness camps and training programs, the faith and belief of people on superstition is yet to be ameliorated.