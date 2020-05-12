Bhubaneswar: South superstar Chiranjeevi lauded Police SI Subhashree Nayak for her noble gesture towards women. The lady cop is posted in Malkangiri of Odisha. Commending her work as a Good Samaritan the actor also interacted with the cop through video calling. Chiranjeevi mentioned about it on his Twitter handle.

“I saw a video on social video. A police official was feeding a destitute. In the present time when a person fears to come in contact with others, she was feeding her. It shows humanity and motherhood,” Chiranjeevi said in the video.

“Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world,” the actor tweed on the occasion of Mother’s Day with a video praising Nayak.

It is to be noted that due to imposition of lock down these days specially old and socially deprived women in the rural pockets are facing much trouble. Many of them are even facing problem to arrange their food. At this juncture, earlier Subhashree was seen feeding a woman. The actor came across through this video on social media and wanted to commend the cop.

Later the superstar conversed with the lady cop and conveyed his gratitude for helping women and applauded her.

“So delighted to chat with Shubhasri ji, the Odisha Cop who cares for citizens like her own. Salute her compassion,” he wrote.