Supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’ test fired off Odisha coast

By WCE 3
BrahMos missile test fired

Balasore: The updated version of supersonic cruise missile ‘BrahMos’ test fired off Odisha coast on Monday. The missile which has a target range of 400 kilometres was test fired from the launchpad number-5 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Chandipur in Balasore at 10.15 AM.

BrahMos Aerospace has developed the missile and it as a joint venture between Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroeyenia (NPOM) of Russia.

Related News

Odisha: Woman Along With Her 3-Year-Old Son Jumps Before…

Yellow Warning Issued For 24 Districts Of Odisha

The missile, which is a medium-range supersonic missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft or land-based platforms, has been named after two rivers, the Brahmaputra in India and the Moskva in Russia.

BrahMos is considered to be the fastest supersonic missile in the world that can achieve a speed 2.8 times the speed of sound.

According to reports, the land attack version of BrahMos has the capability of cruising at 2.8 Mach speed and with the upgraded capability, the missile can hit targets at a range of upto 400 kilometers with precision.

You might also like
State

Puri Rath Yatra 2021: Pulling of chariots begins

Nation

President Kovind PM Narendra Modi greets citizens on holy occasion of Rath Yatra

Business

Check diesel and petrol prices in Bhubaneswar on Monday

State

Rath Yatra 2021: Lord Jagannath & siblings seated on chariots after Pahandi Bije

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.