Balasore: Supersonic cruise missile BrahMos was successfully test-fired from Chandipur ITR in Balasore district today.

The land-attack version of the surface-to-surface missile was test-fired from a mobile autonomous launcher at the launch complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at around 10.27 am.

The test was carried out under PJ-10 project of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, under which the missile was launched with an indigenous booster.

Jointly developed by DRDO and NPOM, Russia, the BrahMos missile is a medium-range ramjet supersonic cruise missile capable of being launched from submarines, warships, fighter jets, or land. It was originally built with a range of 290 kilometres. However, as part of the capability enhancement, the missile’s range was extended to over 400 kilometres.

As per some estimates, the supersonic cruise missile can hits targets at a range of upto 450 kms.

The ship and ground-launched version is 8.4 m in length, has a body diameter of 0.7 m, and has a launch weight of 3,000 kg.