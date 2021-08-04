Superintending Engineer caught red handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

Jajpur: A superintending engineer has been caught red handed by the Vigilance officer for accepting a bribe of Rs 10, 000 in Jajpur district of Odisha today, informed Vigilance DSP Surendra Nath Raiguru.

The engineer has been identified as Chandi Prasad Mohapatra who works as a superintending engineer for drainage division in Jajpur.

Reportedly he was caught red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant, a car owner, in order to pass hired vehicle arrear bills.

The entire bribe amount was recovered from the accused Chandi Prasad Mohapatra’s possession.

The vigilance team also conducted a raid at his houses in Bhubaneswar and Tirtol, added Vigilance DSP.

A case has been registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The raid is still underway.