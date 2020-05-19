Bhubaneswar: The Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over West-central Bay of Bengal moved nearly north-northeastwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of 19 th May, 2020 near latitude 15.2°N and longitude 86.6°E over West-central Bay of Bengal about 570 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 720 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 840 km southsouth-west of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 as an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph.

The super cyclone ‘AMPHAN’ is now being continuously tracked by the Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

WIND WARNING:

Odisha Coast: Orange Warning (Be prepared): – Squally wind speed reaching 55 to 65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph extend to along & off north Odisha coast from 19th morning and along and off West Bengal coast from 19th afternoon.

Red Warning (Take action): The wind speed will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 75 to 85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph from 20th morning along and off north Odisha coast (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore) and Mayurbhanj. It will gradually increase thereafter becoming 110 to 120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph along & off the above mentioned districts of North Odisha.

Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph likely to prevail over Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur districts of Odisha during 20th May 2020.

Deep Sea area

Gale wind speed reaching 230-240 gusting to 265 kmph is prevailing over westcentral Bay of Bengal. It is likely to prevail over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during 19th May morning. Gale wind speed reaching 200-210 gusting to 230 kmph over north Bay of Bengal from 19th morning will gradually decrease becoming 165-175 kmph gusting to 195 kmph by 20th evening.

Sea condition:

Sea condition is phenomenal and is likely to continue for next 24 hours over southern parts of west-central Bay of Bengal. It will become phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19th May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20th May 2020.

Fishermen Warning:

Fishermen warning for deep sea area: The fishermen are advised not to venture into west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, into central Bay of Bengal and North Bay of Bengal till 20th May 2020. Fishermen warning for Odisha Coast: (Red Warning (Take Action)) Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till 21st May,2020.

Port Warning: Keep Hoisted Local Cautionary Signal No.3 (LC-3) at Gopalpur and Puri Ports and Local warning signal No-4 (LW-4) at Paradip, Chandbali/Dhamara ports of Odisha.

Damage expected and action suggested:

Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur & Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha

Damage expected:

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Some damage to pucca houses. Potential threat from flying objects.

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

Major damage to kutcha and pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings

Fishermen warning & action suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations along & off odisha coast during till 20th May 2020.

Judicious regulation of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors.

Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak district Collector Gyana Das informed that Chandbali (Dhamra in particular) and Basudevpur blocks have been put on high alert because of high wind impact.

Massive evacuation drive being taken by blocks. NDRF, ODRAF, and Fire Services are in action.