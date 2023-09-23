Sunita murder case: Husband gives 3 lakh ransom money to kill wife

Keonjhar: Husband paid supari killer a ransom amount of Rs 3 lakh to kill his wife at Basantpur under Nayakote police limits of Keonjhar district.

The victim Sunita Ghana had got married to one Suresh Parida five years back. They were living in a rented house at Kashipur in Keonjhar. The couple use to quarrel a lot.

In order to get rid of wife Sunita, Suresh hatched a plan to kill her and hired two supari killers. Initially he paid Rs 1 lakh to them and would give the later amount after the work has been done.

Reports say, On Septemer 3, Suresh drove Sunita to a nearby waterfall. Instead of returning back to Kashipur, Suresh took wife towards Basantpur area to attend nature call and reached Malada canal. The two supari killers who were stationed before, killed her with a rope and threw her into the river.

On Sep 20, body of Sunita was recovered from Malada canal. Later, her mother and brother came to identify her body and lodged an FIR against Suresh at Town police station in Keonjhar.

The police then detained Suresh for questioning and later he confessed his crime and also agreed that he gave a ransom amount to the supari killers.

Later, the Nayakote police also detained the two supari killers for further questioning.