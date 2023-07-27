Sundergarh: Tension prevails at M R Ferro company as worker dies after falling from roof

Sundergarh: Tension ran high at M R Ferro PVT. LTD company, situated at Lamlai of Sundergarh district, as a worker died allegedly after falling from the roof of the company building on Thursday.

Along with his co-workers one Prakash Majhi was doing some work on the roof of the building of company during his duty hour today. However, accidentally he fell off the roof and died on the spot.

What shocking most was that Majhi had joined the company today only. His body was sent to the Rairangpur Community Health Centre for postmortem.

Soon, the colleagues of Majhi assembled and staged a protest on the premises of the company demanding adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased worker.

The protesters alleged that such mishaps occurred time and again as the company does not take any precautionary measures for the safety of the employees.