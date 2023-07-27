Sundergarh: Tension prevails at M R Ferro company as worker dies after falling from roof

Tension prevailed at M R Ferro PVT. LTD company in Sundergarh district, as a worker died after falling from the roof of the company building.

By Subadh Nayak 0

Sundergarh: Tension ran high at M R Ferro PVT. LTD company, situated at Lamlai of Sundergarh district, as a worker died allegedly after falling from the roof of the company building on Thursday.

Along with his co-workers one Prakash Majhi was doing some work on the roof of the building of company during his duty hour today. However, accidentally he fell off the roof and died on the spot.

What shocking most was that Majhi had joined the company today only. His body was sent to the Rairangpur Community Health Centre for postmortem.

Soon, the colleagues of Majhi assembled and staged a protest on the premises of the company demanding adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased worker.

The protesters alleged that such mishaps occurred time and again as the company does not take any precautionary measures for the safety of the employees.

You might also like
State

PEO beaten up in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha!

State

President Murmu lays foundation stone of Brahma Kumari’s Centre Lighthouse…

State

Miscreant hurls bombs at crime witness’ house in Puri

State

Odisha: Branch Manager of Chit Fund Company gets 3 years jail term

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans