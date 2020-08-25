Sundergarh students’ forest trek for online class sans internet network

Sundergarh: Students of many villages in Patamunda and Malda panchayats under koida block of Sundergarh district in Odisha are reportedly facing much problem due to non-availability of internet network in their villages. And hence they are making trek of nearly 2 kms every day to the nearby forest area where network is available at some places.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic schools in the State have been closed for classes while many schools are conducting online classes. However, to participate in the online class the students need to have internet access on their system/ mobile. Yet, sans network students of these villages are receiving education in the forest.

As per reports, though it is a mines area, BSNL is the only internet service provider here which again often disrupts. According to the locals on an average BSNL network available only for 10 days a month. Locals have demanded for service of proper network in the area.