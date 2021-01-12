Sundergarh Reports the Highest Positives Of Covid-19 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Almost 225 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Tuesday. The tally rose to 3,32,331.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 15
2. Balasore: 14
3. Bargarh: 16
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 16

6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 3
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Gajapati: 4
10. Ganjam: 1
11. Jagatsinghpur: 2
12. Jajpur: 5
13. Jharsuguda: 15
14. Kalahandi: 6
15. Kandhamal: 1
16. Keonjhar: 11
17. Khurda: 15
18. Mayurbhanj: 10
19. Nayagarh: 2
20. Nuapada: 5
21. Puri: 15
22. Rayagada: 3

23. Sambalpur: 15
24. Sonepur: 3
25. Sundargarh: 38
26. State Pool: 3

