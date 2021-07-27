Sundergarh reports the highest number of Covid deaths in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees a decline in Covid deaths on Tuesday. A total of 60 patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 60 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,634.

Sundergarh reports the highest number of 14 Covid fatalities, followed by Khordha (8), Cuttack and Angul (6 each), Keonjhar and Puri (5 each), Boudh and Sambalpur(4 each ), Bhadrak (2), Jajpur,Koraput, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh Jharsuguda and Kandhamal (1 each).