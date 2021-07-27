Sundergarh reports the highest number of Covid deaths in Odisha

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Pic Courtesy: Al Jazeera

Bhubaneswar: Odisha sees a decline in Covid deaths on Tuesday. A total of 60 patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department.

Related News

25-year-old among 67 Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

Odisha sees 68 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, Khordha…

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 60 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,634.

Sundergarh reports the highest number of 14 Covid fatalities, followed by Khordha (8), Cuttack and Angul (6 each), Keonjhar and Puri (5 each), Boudh and Sambalpur(4 each ), Bhadrak (2), Jajpur,Koraput, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh Jharsuguda and Kandhamal (1 each).

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Low Pressure formed over north Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall warning issued in Odisha…

State

Paralakhemundi ACF death: Another name comes to light, Family demands Bidyabharati’s…

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 195 million

State

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd consecutive day in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.