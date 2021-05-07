Sundergarh Reports The Highest Covid Deaths In Odisha

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 19 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

District-wise details are as follows: 

1.A 35 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus

2.A 63 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension

3. A 55 years old female of Bolangir district.

4. A 78 years old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5. A 38 years old male of Deogarh district.

6. A 46 years old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 61 years old male of Ganjam district.

8. A 60 years old male of Gajapati district.

9. A 29 years old female of Jharsuguda district.

10. A 55 years old female of Kalahandi district.

11. A 52 years old female of Khurdha district.

12. A 45 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13. A 38 years old male of Khurdha district.
14. A 38 years old male of Puri district.

15. A 40 years old male of Puri district.

16. A 63 years old female of Sundargarh district.

17. A 37 years old female of Sundargarh district.

18. A 50 years old male of Sundargarh district.

19. A 58 years old female of Sundargarh district.

