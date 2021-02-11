Sundergarh Of Odisha Reports 20 New Covid Positives

By WCE 2
covid positives odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Almost 95 Covid positives in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the State Health department on Thursday. The tally rose to 3,359,84.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

District Wise Cases: 

1. Angul: 8
2. Balasore: 2
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Balangir: 1
5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 11
7. Deogarh: 5
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jajpur: 2
10. Jharsuguda: 2
11. Kalahandi: 2
12. Keonjhar: 5
13. Khurda: 4
14. Koraput: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 3
16. Nuapada: 5
17. Puri: 9

18. Sambalpur: 7
19. Sundargarh: 20
20. State Pool: 1

You might also like
State

Odisha: All-Party Meet To Be Held On February 17

State

Odisha CM To Inaugurate Various Developmental Projects In Hinjilicut Today

Business

Diesel And Petrol Price Continues To Rise In Bhubaneswar On Thursday, Check Rates…

State

Government Officer In Balangir Of Odisha Under Vigilance Scanner

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.