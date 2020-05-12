Sundergarh MP Jual Oram urges Railway Minister to operate trains in Western Odisha
Sundergarh MP Jual Oram (file Pic)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and Sundergarh MP, Jual Oram on Tuesday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to operate few trains in Western Odisha amid nationwide lockdown.

In a letter, Oram requested the Railway Minister to operate few trains covering Rourkela, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur town of Western Odisha.

The former Union Tribal Affairs Minister pointed out that Sharmik special trains were terminated in the Coastal Odisha.

“Many workers, tourists, students, patients and medical attendants from Western Odisha have been stranded in various places of India,” he said requesting to operate few trains in Western Odisha as to help the stranded to reach home.

Oram also welcomed the step taken by the Railway Minister to run 15 Special trains to various destinations of the country.

Meanwhile, Odisha government has arranged special trains and buses, and brought back thousands and thousands   of residents of the state stranded in  Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and other places  in the  country.

