Sundergarh: Junior Clerk of Forest Dept in Vigilance net

Sundergarh: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government officials, Odisha Vigilance on Monday caught a junior clerk of the Forest Department in Sundergarh of Odisha when he was accepting bribe of Rs 10,000.

As per reports, Srikanta Hota, a Junior Clerk (Offence Section) at the office of the DFO, Sundargarh was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance for demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.10,000 from a complainant in order to process the file for release of compensation amount to the complainant on account of the death of his father by a wild elephant in the year in 2019.

Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid on Monday wherein the accused Hota, the Junior Clerk was caught red handed by the team of Odisha Vigilance when demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10, 000.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Hota and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house and office room of Hota at Sundergarh. He has been arrested and is being forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.10 Dt. 10.10.2021 u/s 7 Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Further investigation is underway.