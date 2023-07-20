Sundergarh: Ex-Field Officer of CARD Bank convicted in Vigilance case

Sundergarh: The former Field Officer (disengaged) of the Center for Agriculture & Rural Development (CARD) Bank of Sundergarh has been convicted in a Vigilance Case.

The convict, identified as Debananda Sa was charged under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The bribe was reportedly sought in exchange for waiving the outstanding loan that the government had sanctioned.

After due investigation by Parameswar Kissan, Ex-Inspector of Vigilance, Rourkela Division, the case was presented before the Special Judge of Vigilance Court.

On Thursday, the Court delivered its judgment, finding Debananda Sa guilty of the charges brought against him. He has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and pay a fine of Rs 1000 for the offense under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(d) of the PC Act, 1988. In case of default in paying the fine, he will have to serve an additional 2 months of rigorous imprisonment.

Additionally, the court sentenced him to 1 year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1000 for the offense under Section 7 of the PC Act, 1988. In default of paying this fine, he will have to undergo an additional 2 months of rigorous imprisonment. The court has ordered both sentences to run concurrently.