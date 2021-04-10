Sundargarh Logs the Highest Covid Positive Cases At 355

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: The Covid tally in Odisha mounted to 3,48,182 on Saturday as 1374 more people tested positive for Covid-19, the highest single-day rise in this year.

Out of the new cases, 812 are from quarantine and 562 are local contact cases.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 33

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 59

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 12

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 51

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 5

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 20

12. Jagatsinghpur: 9

13. Jajpur: 25

14. Jharsuguda: 52

15. Kalahandi: 45

16. Kandhamal: 3

17. Kendrapada: 4

18. Keonjhar: 24

19. Khurda: 193

20. Koraput: 8

21. Mayurbhanj: 26

22. Nawarangpur: 20

23. Nayagarh: 13

24. Nuapada: 135

25. Puri: 44

26. Rayagada: 47

27. Sambalpur: 77

28. Sonepur: 4

29. Sundargarh: 355

30. State Pool: 45

