Sundargarh Logs the Highest Covid Positive Cases At 355
Bhubaneswar: The Covid tally in Odisha mounted to 3,48,182 on Saturday as 1374 more people tested positive for Covid-19, the highest single-day rise in this year.
Out of the new cases, 812 are from quarantine and 562 are local contact cases.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 33
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 59
4. Bhadrak: 30
5. Balangir: 12
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 51
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 5
10. Gajapati: 8
11. Ganjam: 20
12. Jagatsinghpur: 9
13. Jajpur: 25
14. Jharsuguda: 52
15. Kalahandi: 45
16. Kandhamal: 3
17. Kendrapada: 4
18. Keonjhar: 24
19. Khurda: 193
20. Koraput: 8
21. Mayurbhanj: 26
22. Nawarangpur: 20
23. Nayagarh: 13
24. Nuapada: 135
25. Puri: 44
26. Rayagada: 47
27. Sambalpur: 77
28. Sonepur: 4
29. Sundargarh: 355
30. State Pool: 45