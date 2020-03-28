Sundargarh: The Sundargarh district administration has warned to take stringent action against those who are found involved in black marketing of essential goods and food items during lockdown. Sundargarh Dist-Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan stated this in a press conference held at the municipality Community Hall, Sundergarh.

The district administration has taken all precautionary measures to fight against Covid 19 in Sundargarh district. The Sundergarh district Collector has appealed Rourkela residents to order groceries from their homes in order to curb the black market during lockout. Arrangements also have been made to provide them with medicines and vegetable at their doorstep.

District Administrations across the state have taken black marketing on a serious note during lockdown and hence warn of stringent steps against such heinous act.