Suna Besha of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra in Puri of Odisha: In pics

Puri: The famous Sunabesha, the golden attire of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, the trinity of Srimandira in Puri of Odisha is underway.

In the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, this year devotees are not allowed to Singhadwara, the lions gate of Puri Lord Jagannath temple, where Sunabesha is going on. The three chariots of the three deities have been stationed at the lions gate and the golden attire is underway on the chariots.

Here are a few mesmerizing photos of Sunabesha: