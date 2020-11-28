Puri: The Sun and the moon, two decorative items used in the famous Nagarjuna besha of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri of Odisha was found missing on Saturday. It has been alleged that a staff of Srimandira took the two elements away to give it in the house of a servitor.

As per reports, the famous Nagarjuna Besha of Lord Jagannath was organised in Srimandira, the abode of Lord Jagannath in Puri, on November 27. Due to Coronavirus pandemic devotees were not allowed to witness the famous attire.

As per reports, 16 decorative weapons (ayudha) and other ornaments were used in the said besha. Srimandira Chhatisha Nijog and temple Managing Committee had decided to conserve the used elements. However, today a staff of Srimandira named Akshaya Barik was seen walking away with the said materials in his hand.

As per a staff of the temple administration he said that he was taking it away to give it in the house of a servitor.

The question is – how come these elements that had been deposited in the Garada were found outside. Balaram Khuntia, who had supplied the besha was reportedly has not taken any part of it.

According to the Srimandira ROR the Palia servitors should get parts of the besha as per the ‘khei’ system.

Following the incident Srimandira chief administrator, Puri district Collector and Niti Prashashak went to the temple to verify. The Srimandira Commander has been sought a report by the Chief Administrator in this regard.