Cuttack: The summer vacation of Orissa High Court to commence from May 3 and will continue till June 5, 2021, said a notification issued by the Assistant Registrar (Establishment).

According to the notification, the ensuing summer vacation of the Subordinate Courts commencing from 22.05.2021 is advanced to 03.05.2021 and shall continue till 05.06.2021.

“The Subordinate Courts shall reopen on 07.06.2021. It shall, however, remain closed from 14.06.2021 to 16.06.2021 on account of Raja Festival,” said the notification adding that during the vacation the Subordinate Courts will function only in the virtual mode.

The decision for the advancement of the summer vacation has been reportedly taken in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the State.