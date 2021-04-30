Summer vacation of Orissa High Court to commence from May 3

By WCE 3
Siddha Mahapurusha Mani Society Chit Fund Scam

Cuttack: The summer vacation of Orissa High Court to commence from May 3 and will continue till June 5, 2021, said a notification issued by the Assistant Registrar (Establishment).

According to the notification, the ensuing summer vacation of the Subordinate Courts commencing from 22.05.2021 is advanced to 03.05.2021 and shall continue till 05.06.2021.

Also Read: Covid Odisha; BMC Seals Indradhanu Market For 3 Days

“The Subordinate Courts shall reopen on 07.06.2021. It shall, however, remain closed from 14.06.2021 to 16.06.2021 on account of Raja Festival,” said the notification adding that during the vacation the Subordinate Courts will function only in the virtual mode.

The decision for the advancement of the summer vacation has been reportedly taken in view of the rising number of COVID cases in the State.

You might also like
State

Rain And Thunderstorm Predicted In 15 Districts Of Odisha, See Details

Nation

Covid-19: Several States Postpone Vaccination For People Above 18

State

Odisha Covid; Shops To Be Closed Post 2pm In Bhadrak

State

Covid Restrictions To Become Stricter In Cuttack, See Details Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.