Summer vacation for schools in Odisha from May 5 to June 18

Bhubaneswar: The summer vacation for the Government schools in Odisha for both the Elementary and Secondary Schools will commence on May 5 to continue till June 18. The schools will reopen on June 19.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority issued the Academic calendar for the year 23-24 today where the above dates about the summer vacation have been mentioned. The calendar has the major Academic activities along with co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

The Head Masters shall be instructed to follow the Academic Calendar scrupulously and conduct the activities as mentioned in the Calender, reads the letter issued by State Project Director Anupam Saha.

