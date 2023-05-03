Summer cyclone update: A low pressure likely to form over BoB on May 9

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that a possible cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence, a low pressure system is likely to form during subsequently 48 hours by May 9.

However, the meteorological Centre did not specify whether it will further intensify into a summer cyclone or not. Summer cyclones are always unpredictable so it is not clear what will happen in the future.

According to International Meteorologist Jason Nichols, a low-pressure area will form in the South Bay of Bengal towards the end of this week. It could turn into a cyclone by the end of the week. It is likely to affect starting from East India to Bangladesh and Myanmar. Windy’s European ECMWF model shows that cyclone will likely form by May 11. The American GFS model shows a possible marine storm formation on May 10. If formed, the possible cyclone will likely be called as ‘Mocha.’ But the path of the cyclone is not clear.

Several cyclones have been formed in the Bay of Bengal in the past including Fani in 2019, Amphan in 2020 and Yaas in 2021. Already, state-level and district-level control rooms have been set up in Odisha and the situation is being closely monitored even though no cyclone forecast has been issued by IMD as of now.

Yesterday, a high-level meeting was held and 11 departments and Collectors were put on alert mode for effective handling of any emergency situation arising out of the weather system.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also reviewed the situation and the state is fully prepared to deal with any emerging situation.

