Sulia Jatra of Bolangir starts today, tradition of animal sacrifice continues

Bolangir: The famous Sulia Jatra kicks start at Khairguda village in Odisha’s Balangir district by sacrificing animals by the tribals today.

The Jatra takes place on the second Tuesday of the pausa month every year among eight sub-castes of the Kondh tribe.

The tribals of Khairaguda and Kumuria villages sacrifice hens and goats and they believe that offering the blood of animals and birds to their presiding deity Sulia results in good harvest and prosperity for the community.

Adequate security arrangement has been made to maintain law and order situation during the Jatra. Around three platoon police forces, 40 home guards, 12 police officers and magistrate have been deployed in the area. The police were informed not to interfere with the tribal traditions.