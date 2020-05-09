Suktel Bridge Collapse: Executive Engineer suspended

Balangir: Executive Engineer of Patnagarh Rural Development Department has been suspended by the Rural Development Department in connection with the Suktel Bridge collapse case. The suspended Executive Engineer has been identified as Antony Kishan.

According to the suspension order, the headquarters of Kishan shall be the office of the Superintending Engineer, Rural Works Circle, Sunabeda during the period of suspension and Kishan shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission.

Kishan will be entitled to the payment of subsistence allowance in accordance with Rule 90 of the Odisha Service Code.

“Consequent upon his suspension, Balangir Rural Works Division Executive Engineer Rajendra Prasad Acharya will now remain in charge of the office of the Patnagarh RW Division Executive Engineer in addition to his own duties with immediate effect until further orders,” said the communique adding that Acharya is directed to take over the charges from Kishan.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Balangir Police had earlier arrested G. Nair, supervisor of the construction company in charge of the project.

At least two persons were killed and another person sustained critical injuries after a portion of Suktel River Bridge collapsed on them near Tamia village under Patnagarh block of Balangir district on April 29.

Foundation stone for the bridge was reportedly laid in July 2014 and the construction work was completed in February 2016. However, there were allegations of poor quality of work after the bridge developed some cracks. The mishap took place when a group of labourers from Madhya Pradesh were repairing it.