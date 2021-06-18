Sukinda tehsildar suspended for dancing at brother’s wedding without mask

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday suspended Sukinda Tehsildar Bulbul Behera who was seen dancing without mask and not maintaining social distancing at her brother’s wedding at Jagatsinghpur on May 21.

A video of the wedding function went viral which showed the guests dancing without wearing masks and not maintaining social distance and even more than 25 persons attended the marriage function.

Notably, Tirtol police on May 24 had registered a case against the tehsildar under Sections 188, 269, 270 and 34 of the IPC, Section 3 of ED Act, and Section 51 of Disaster Management Act on the basis of a complaint lodged by local sarpanch Silarani Khandual.

