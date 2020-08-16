sudarsan pattnaik sand art on dhoni
Sudarshan Pattnaik’s Sand Art of Dhoni, Raina after they announced their retirement from international cricket

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a beautiful sand sculpture on Puri sea beach on MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina after they both announced their retirement from international cricket yesterday.

Sculpted with the note ‘Will miss your amazing shots’ with colourful pictures of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina the sand art became a major attraction for people who visited Puri beach today.

Notably, former Team India captain and two-time World Cup winner Mahendra Singh Dhoni  announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. And just within some time on the same day Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina joined MS Dhoni in formally announcing his retirement from all international cricket.

