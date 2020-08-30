Sudarshan Pattnaik seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput with sand art in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist from Odisha Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri sea beach on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and sought justice on his untimely and mysterious death. Pattnaik, who has been awarded with Padma Shri, captioned his creation with “Justice for Sushant”. Adding to the slogan he has also put a number of question marks around the image.

The sand sculpture with the colourful picture of Sushant Singh Rajput became a major attraction for people who visited Puri beach today.

It is to be noted that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who happened to be a young heartthrob for his lakhs of fans, died in mysterious condition at his home in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Although the death was initially claimed to be a case of suicide, following a huge hue and cry, later CBI was appointed as the investigating agency to probe the case.