Puri: Praises are pouring in from all quarters for Bollywood star Sonu Sood for his selfless work for sending stranded migrant workers to their hometowns amid the lockdown.

Internationally fame sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also joined people in saluting Sonu Sood for his commendable service. He has created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri sea beach dedicating to the ‘real-life hero’.

Pattnaik also posted a photo of his art on his Twitter handle and wrote “We salute your noble deeds @SonuSood Ji. Even words are not enough to describe your help to the helpless during this #CoronaPandemic time. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with Respect and Gratitude.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Sonu, who has been felicitating for the return of stranded migrants from Mumbai, has already helped around 16 thousand people to reach their homes safely.

Sonu Sood also airlifted as many as 169 girls from Kerala to Odisha.

The Bollywood actor also took to his twitter and thanked Pattnaik. “Thank you so much brother. Beginning my day with this encourages me to work harder. Love you so much and wish to come and give you a tight hug soon,” he said.