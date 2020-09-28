Lata Mangeshkar birthday

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art For Nightingale Of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar On Her Birthday

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: The Nightingale of Bollywood Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday. The legendary singer has contributed over 25,000 songs for a long 73 years to the entertainment industry.

The Bollywood singing queen Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28 September of the year 1929 in indore.

On the occasion of the singer’s birth anniversary renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to the singer with a sand art in Puri beach today.

The sand artist posted the picture of the sand art on his official twitter account and wished the Bharat Ratna winning singer a very happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to legendary Singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha, Happy Birthday Lata Didi”, tweeted the sand artist.

Here is the sand art done by Sudarsan Pattnaik:

