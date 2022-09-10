Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Puri: India’s famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II on Puri sea beach on Saturday to pay his tribute following her demise on September 8.

Pattanik carved the sculpture beautifully with colours and he also installed 740 red roses to make the sculpture visually look stunning for the viewers.

Sudarsan’s sand art has attracted the art lovers and tourists who also praised the sand artist for his beautiful sculpture.

Pattnaik also took to his Twitter handle and shared the photos of this beautiful artistic sand tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty QueenElizabeth II , the world has lost a great personality. My SandArt with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India,” he captioned the post.

It is to be noted that Queen Elizabeth II is daughter of King George VI and the first child of Elizabeth I. After her father’s demise, she assumed the throne of Britain and became the Queen of Commonwealth countries in 1952 at the age of twenty-five.