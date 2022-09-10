Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Puri: India’s famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Queen Elizabeth II on Puri sea beach on Saturday to pay his tribute following her demise on September 8.

Pattanik carved the sculpture beautifully with colours and he also installed 740 red roses to make the sculpture visually look stunning for the viewers.

Sudarsan’s sand art has attracted the art lovers and tourists who also praised the sand artist for his beautiful sculpture.

Pattnaik also took to his Twitter handle and shared the photos of this beautiful artistic sand tribute to the Queen Elizabeth II.

‘Heartfelt Tribute to Her Majesty QueenElizabeth II , the world has lost a great personality. My SandArt with installation of 740 roses at Puri beach in India,” he captioned the post.

It is to be noted that Queen Elizabeth II is daughter of King George VI and the first child of Elizabeth I. After her father’s demise, she assumed the throne of Britain and became the Queen of Commonwealth countries in 1952 at the age of twenty-five.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Tea-seller’s son cracks NEET by securing 635 marks, narrates his dream of…

State

Odisha: Sand removal at Konark Sun Temple begins

State

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation registers 58 new Covid positive cases  in 24 hours

State

PM Modi to launch “Reintroduction of the Cheetah” project on Sept 17

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.