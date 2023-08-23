Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Sudarsan Pattnaik extends wishes for Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing with Sand art

Team of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended best wishes ahead of the expected soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on August 23.

sand art on chandrayaan
Pic Credits: ANI

Puri (Odisha) (ANI): Team of sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik extended best wishes ahead of the expected soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on August 23.

People loved the sand art at the beach.

Notably, the ‘Vikram’ lander module of the spacecraft successfully separated from the propulsion module on August 17, and subsequently underwent crucial deboosting manoeuvres and descended to a slightly lower orbit.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander is named after Vikram Sarabhai (1919–1971), who is widely regarded as the father of the Indian space programme.

Chandrayaan-3, launched on July 14, represents a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2, which faced challenges during its previous lunar landing attempt.

Since entering the moon’s orbit on August 5, the spacecraft has undergone several orbit reduction maneuvers, culminating in the separation of its two modules, the rover and the lander, on August 17.

