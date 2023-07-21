Sudarsan Pattnaik demands opening of Ratna Bhandar, all doors of Srimandir

Puri: Noted sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik today wrote a letter to the Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb demanding opening of Ratna Bhandar (Treasure-trove) and all doors of the Puri Jagannath temple.

In his letter to the Puri King, the sand artist, who is also a member of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC), “Managing committee should request the government to open the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple as the ASI has given a requisition on (Aug 8, 2022) for inspection of the inner Ratna Bhandar. Why this matter has not been brought to the notice of the Managing Committee through agenda for discussion, as it is a matter of safety and security. It is a matter of concern among the devotees of Mahaprabhu.”

“We all are aware that there is huge discontentment among the devotees, particularly the locals related to the closure of three doors. During the covid-19 pandemic, three doors were closed for the devotees, But till date why all the doors have not been opened for the devotees. Therefore I am requesting to open other doors of Shree Jagannath temple for devotees as soon as possible. If there is any reason to not open other doors, we should inform the devotees in a proper manner. At least one door should be opened immediately for local people,” he requested.