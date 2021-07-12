Sudarsan Pattnaik creates smallest sand art on Rath Yatra

Puri: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the smallest sand art on the occasion of Rath Yatra festival in Puri of Odisha on Monday.

The Padma Shri Awardee sand artist created a miniatured sand chariot of 6.2 inches on the beach of sea in Puri.

Apart from creating the smallest sand chariot, Pattnaik also created a sand art of Lord Jagannath chariot. This is 43.2ft long and 35ft wide 3D Sand Chariot.

It is to be noted here that the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings is being held without the participation of devotees in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic.